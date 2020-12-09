Indian government to start an 'air bubble' with Nepal

Under the plan to operate the “air bubble," there will be two flights a day between Kathmandu and New Delhi initially, one each by Nepal Airlines and Air India. Flights coming into India can bring in Indian and Nepalese nationals, overseas citizen of India (OCI) cardholders and Person of Indian Origin cardholders holding passports of any country. Third country nationals including diplomats intending to travel to India for any purpose and their dependents will also be allowed under certain conditions.