Frauds will persist, need effective controls: MCA2 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 12:30 AM IST
The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), which increased its capacity in FY23, completed 23 investigations during the year, up from 13 in the year before, the ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) said, adding the government was committed to combating fraud
New Delhi: Frauds will persist as the economy flourishes, the government warned on Tuesday in reference to various scams involving mobile apps while asking companies to implement “effective controls and governance frameworks" in their organizations.
