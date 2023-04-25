New Delhi: Frauds will persist as the economy flourishes, the government warned on Tuesday in reference to various scams involving mobile apps while asking companies to implement “effective controls and governance frameworks" in their organizations.

The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), which increased its capacity in FY23, completed 23 investigations during the year, up from 13 in the year before, the ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) said, adding the government was committed to combating fraud.

In its monthly update, the ministry said the multi-disciplinary investigating agency continued its efforts to fight financial fraud and that in FY23, it investigated cases of “alleged fraud committed by Chinese Commercial Entities (CCEs) using the corporate structure" for app frauds involving loans, illegal gaming and tokens.

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Monday said it froze around ₹92 crore of bank deposits after a multi-city search operation. This was in relation to its investigation into the alleged cheating of investors using app-based tokens and other similar applications by several entities. ED said the companies behind the scam ran unregistered gaming apps or websites and fraudulently collected money from the gullible public. ED has so far frozen a total of ₹178 crore in this investigation. “As the world economy flourishes and corporates thrive to bloom alongside it, fraud will continue to exist," the corporate affairs ministry said. SFIO’s efforts, the ministry said, demonstrate the government’s readiness and commitment to tackle corporate fraud and to ensure that companies operate with transparency, accountability, and integrity. It is important for corporations “to implement effective controls and governance frameworks to prevent fraud and financial crimes within their organizations," the update said.

Increased digitization of the economy has raised risks of fraud too. Finance and corporate affairs minister Nirmala Sitharaman said at an event in Bengaluru on Sunday that work is underway along with the RBI and the ministry of electronics and information technology for a clamp-down on such frauds “like never before." The government, the minister said, does not want these apps to take away people’s hard-earned money.

The strong call from the ministry for efficient internal controls highlights the fraud risk facing businesses in general -- something that the ministry has been trying to tackle by infusing more transparency into ultimate beneficial ownership of companies, statutory auditors’ relationship with other entities in the group, and more openness in maintaining books of accounts and in financial reporting. Regulators are also increasingly sharing data among themselves to detect violations and trends characteristic of fraud.