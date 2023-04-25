Frauds will persist, need effective controls: MCA

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Monday said it froze around ₹92 crore of bank deposits after a multi-city search operation. This was in relation to its investigation into the alleged cheating of investors using app-based tokens and other similar applications by several entities. ED said the companies behind the scam ran unregistered gaming apps or websites and fraudulently collected money from the gullible public. ED has so far frozen a total of ₹178 crore in this investigation. “As the world economy flourishes and corporates thrive to bloom alongside it, fraud will continue to exist," the corporate affairs ministry said. SFIO’s efforts, the ministry said, demonstrate the government’s readiness and commitment to tackle corporate fraud and to ensure that companies operate with transparency, accountability, and integrity. It is important for corporations “to implement effective controls and governance frameworks to prevent fraud and financial crimes within their organizations," the update said.