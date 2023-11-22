Indian govt asked Google to remove more than 1.1 lakh items in last decade, ‘defamation’ emerges as prime reason
The number of government requests for content removal from Google has increased nearly 13 times in the past decade, with national security being the most common reason cited.
Over the past ten years, the Indian government has requested Google to take down around 1.155 lakh content from its platforms including YouTube, web browser, etc. With this, India emerged as the top third country to send requests to Google for content removal, according to a Surfshark study.