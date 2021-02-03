OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Indian govt issues statement on foreigners' comments on farmer protests
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the new farm laws, in New Delhi. (PTI)
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the new farm laws, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Indian govt issues statement on foreigners' comments on farmer protests

2 min read . Updated: 03 Feb 2021, 12:52 PM IST Edited By Ravi Prakash Kumar

Pop star Rihanna and environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg on Tuesday extended their support to farmers fighting against the government’s new agriculture laws.

Ministry of External Affairs released a statement Wednesday on recent comments by foreign individuals and entities on farmers’ protests. "It is unfortunate to see vested interest groups trying to enforce their agenda on these protests, and derail them," the MEA said in a statement.

"Indian Parliament after full debate and discussion, passed reformist agri legislation," the MEA added.

Pop star Rihanna and environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg on Tuesday extended their support to Indian farmers fighting against the government’s new agriculture laws.

“Why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest," Rihanna tweeted to her more than 100 million followers, linking to an article about the communications crackdown. By Wednesday her tweet had been liked by more than 391,000 people and shared nearly 200,000 times.

Here's the full statement from the MEA

"The Parliament of India, after a full debate and discussion, passed reformist legislation relating to the agricultural sector. These reforms give expanded market access and provided greater flexibility to farmers. They also pave the way for economically and ecologically sustainable farming.

A very small section of farmers in parts of India have some reserva0ons about these reforms. Respecting the sentiments of the protestors, the Government of India has initiated a series of talks with their representatives. Union Ministers have been part of the negotiations, and eleven rounds of talks have already been held. The Government has even offered to keep the laws on hold, an offer iterated by no less than the Prime Minister of India.

Yet, it is unfortunate to see vested interest groups trying to enforce their agenda on these protests, and derail them. This was egregiously witnessed on January 26, India's Republic Day. A cherished national commemoration, the anniversary of the inauguration of the Constitution of India, was besmirched, and violence and vandalism took place in the Indian capital.

Some of these vested interest groups have also tried to mobilise international support against India. Instigated by such fringe elements, Mahatma Gandhi statues have been desecrated in parts of the world. This is extremely disturbing for India and for civilised society everywhere.

Indian police forces have handled these protests with utmost restraint. It may be noted that hundreds of men and women serving in the police have been physically attacked, and in some cases stabbed and seriously wounded.

We would like to emphasise that these protests must be seen in the context of India's democratic ethos and polity, and the efforts of the Government and the concerned farmer groups to resolve the impasse.

Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken. The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible. "

