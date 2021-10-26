Indian govt panel looking into new Delta variant detected in UK: Health Minister

Indian govt panel looking into new Delta variant detected in UK: Health Minister1 min read . 01:53 PM IST
Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday that a government panel of experts was looking into a Delta coronavirus subvariant AY.4.2
Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday that a government panel of experts was looking into a Delta coronavirus subvariant, AY.4.2, that has been detected in the United Kingdom.
The AY.4.2 was first detected in July and is found to have caused one in ten Covid-19 cases in the UK.
It is also detected in at least 30 more countries, but is yet to be considered a "variant of concern" - the highest category assigned to variants according to their level of risk.
The U.K. Health Security Agency said last week that it was investigating AY.4.2 as it was possibly more transmissible than Delta, though there was no evidence that it caused more severe disease or rendered vaccines ineffective.
