Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Indian govt panel looking into new Delta variant detected in UK: Health Minister

Indian govt panel looking into new Delta variant detected in UK: Health Minister

Premium
Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya
1 min read . 01:53 PM IST Livemint

Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday that a government panel of experts was looking into a Delta coronavirus subvariant AY.4.2

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday that a government panel of experts was looking into a Delta coronavirus subvariant, AY.4.2, that has been detected in the United Kingdom.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday that a government panel of experts was looking into a Delta coronavirus subvariant, AY.4.2, that has been detected in the United Kingdom.

The AY.4.2 was first detected in July and is found to have caused one in ten Covid-19 cases in the UK. 

The AY.4.2 was first detected in July and is found to have caused one in ten Covid-19 cases in the UK. 

It is also detected in at least 30 more countries, but is yet to be considered a "variant of concern" - the highest category assigned to variants according to their level of risk.

It is also detected in at least 30 more countries, but is yet to be considered a "variant of concern" - the highest category assigned to variants according to their level of risk.

The U.K. Health Security Agency said last week that it was investigating AY.4.2 as it was possibly more transmissible than Delta, though there was no evidence that it caused more severe disease or rendered vaccines ineffective. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Zydus Cadila Covid vaccine ZyCoV-D to be rolled out soo ...

Premium

China giving covid shots to three-year-olds as outbreak ...

Premium

First direct flight inaugurated between Shillong-Dibrug ...

Premium

Jyotiraditya Scindia flags off first direct flight on S ...

The U.K. Health Security Agency said last week that it was investigating AY.4.2 as it was possibly more transmissible than Delta, though there was no evidence that it caused more severe disease or rendered vaccines ineffective. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Zydus Cadila Covid vaccine ZyCoV-D to be rolled out soo ...

Premium

China giving covid shots to three-year-olds as outbreak ...

Premium

First direct flight inaugurated between Shillong-Dibrug ...

Premium

Jyotiraditya Scindia flags off first direct flight on S ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!