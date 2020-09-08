Indian govt ready to facilitate Phase-3 trials of Russia’s Sputnik-V vaccine

“The outreach has been extended to several companies in India, and 2-4 of them have already come forward. Others are in discussion with the Russian counterparts and the government is facilitating that process. Yes, there would be a need for a phase 3 trial in normal course of things, and if that is required, we are paving way that such a phase 3 trial, or bridging studies, as required per science and India’s regulatory system, would be facilitated by the government," Paul said.