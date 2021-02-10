OPEN APP
Minister of Home Affairs Nityanand Rai speaks in Lok Sabha during a Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo/RSTV Grab)
Indian govt rules out granting dual citizenship

1 min read . Updated: 10 Feb 2021, 02:19 PM IST PTI

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said over 6.76 lakh Indians gave up Indian nationality between 2015 and 2019 and took up citizenship of other countries

The government on Tuesday said it is not considering any proposal to grant dual citizenship.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also said in Lok Sabha that over 6.76 lakh Indians gave up Indian nationality between 2015 and 2019 and took up citizenship of other countries.

"No sir," Rai said replying to a written question of Congress member Karti Chidambaram, who asked whether the government is considering any proposal for dual citizenship.

The minister said as per information available with the Ministry of External Affairs, a total number of 1,24,99,395 Indian nationals are living in foreign countries.

Rai said 1,41,656 Indians gave up Indian citizenship in 2015, 1,44,942 in 2016, 1,27,905 in 2017, 1,25,130 in 2018 and 1,36,441 Indians gave up Indian nationality in 2019.

