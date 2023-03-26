Indian govt seeks reply from Canada over protest by Khalistani supporters1 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 12:14 PM IST
Khalistani protest outside Indian High Commission in Toronto has raised tension between India and Canada.The central government has conveyed its strong concern about the actions of separatist and extremist elements against its consulates.
India's Ministry of External Affairs has summoned the Canadian high commissioner over the violent protest by Khalistani supported outside the Consulate General of India in Toronto.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×