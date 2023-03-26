India's Ministry of External Affairs has summoned the Canadian high commissioner over the violent protest by Khalistani supported outside the Consulate General of India in Toronto.

The central government has conveyed its strong concern about the actions of separatist and extremist elements against its consulates.

The Cente sought an explanation on how such elements were allowed, in the presence of police. The MEA has asked about the breach of security of its diplomatic mission and consulates.

Besides, the external affairs ministry reminded Canada of its obligations under the Vienna Convention and asked to arrest and prosecute the individuals who have already been identified as being involved in such acts.

The ministry hoped that the Canadian government will take all steps needed to ensure the safety of its diplomats and the security of its diplomatic premises so that they are able to fulfill their normal diplomatic functions.

Recently, an event to be attended by the Indian envoy to Canada in British Columbia province had to be cancelled due to security concerns after violent Khalistani protestors arrived at the premises.

The event was organised at the Taj Park Convention Centre Surrey to welcome the high commissioner of India, Sanjay Kumar Verma's first visit to the west coast.

The event was ultimately cancelled for security reasons.

A journalist from India who was at the venue to cover the protest was also assaulted by protesters.

Canada has also seen a rise in anti-India activities recently by Khalistan supporters who have vandalised some Hindu temples.

In addition to this, a group of Khalistan supporters gathered in front of the Indian Embassy in Washington on Saturday.

Separatist Sikhs hurled abusive language and openly threatened Indian Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu. The Ambassador was not in the embassy at the time of the protest.

Some of the speakers were seen inciting fellow protestors to indulge in violence and break the windows and glasses of the building across the road.