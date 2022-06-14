OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Indian govt to recruit 10 lakh people in next 1.5 years
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reviewed the status of Human Resources in all departments and ministries, and instructed that recruitment of 10 lakh people by the in “mission mode" in next 1.5 years, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a tweet.

