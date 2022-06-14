Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Indian govt to recruit 10 lakh people in next 1.5 years

FILE PHOTO: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends an Innovation conference with Israeli and Indian CEOs in Tel Aviv, Israel, July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Oded Balilty/Pool/File Photo
1 min read . 09:58 AM ISTSounak Mukhopadhyay

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed all departments and ministries to recruit 10 lakh people in the next 1.5 years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reviewed the status of Human Resources in all departments and ministries, and instructed that recruitment of 10 lakh people by the in “mission mode" in next 1.5 years, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a tweet.

