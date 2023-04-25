Module quality norms to be tightened

Describing ALMM as a quality control mechanism, rather than a non-tariff barrier, Singh, who also holds the portfolio of minister of power, said: “We are planning to bring changes to the ALMM scheme. A quality control mechanism should ensure that outdated products and technologies are kept out. Any technology which is outdated will not be allowed under ALMM. We will specify a minimum efficiency level will not be allowed after a year (when ALMM comes into effect)."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}