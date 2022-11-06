Indian ‘hack-for-hire’ firms target VIPs, states: Report

Indian ‘hack-for-hire’ firms target VIPs, states: Report3 min read . Updated: 06 Nov 2022, 10:50 PM IST
‘The Sunday Times’ and Bureau of Investigative Journalism conducted a sting operation to expose several Indian hackers offering their services
Illegal hacking operatives, also known as “hack-for-hire" companies, are operating across India. They infiltrate emails and phones of VIPs and states for a fee paid by private investigators around the world, an undercover investigation has claimed on Sunday.