‘Heal by India’ scheme to send medicos abroad nears launch

“Heal by India will be a single source of database having details of ministry of external affairs-registered and PGE-licensed recruiting agencies and employers and verified healthcare professionals like doctors, nurses, dentists, AYUSH professionals, allied health professionals, pharmacists, etc. Such an initiative will provide accessibility, transparency and trust to all stakeholders. The platform has been developed by the NHA and will have support from the registry of verified healthcare professionals," one of the two officials cited above said on condition of anonymity.