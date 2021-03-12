Indian healthtech sector to see 39% CAGR: Report

The pandemic has led to an increased adoption towards online consultation, e-pharmacy, homecare services and e-diagnostics. Even hospitals started redesigning their strategy and increased their focus to acquire patients through online channels. According to the report, e-pharmacy and B2B healthtech are the two largest segments in the sector and account for about 70% of the overall healthtech market while e-diagnostic and tele-consultation are the fastest-growing sub-segments with 66% and 73% growth respectively.