NEW DELHI: The Indian High Commission in the UK has reacted strongly to a debate held in British Parliament on Monday on "safety of farmers" and "press freedom" in India.

"We deeply regret that rather than a balanced debate, false assertions - without substantiation or facts - were made, casting aspersions on the largest functioning democracy in the world and its institutions," the High Commission said in a statement overnight Tuesday.

"Foreign media, including the British media, are present in India and have witnessed the events under discussion first-hand. The question of lack of freedom of the media in India does not arise," it said.

The response followed a debate in the British parliament to debate the "safety of farmers" and "press freedom" in India. The debate for which 90 minutes were set aside saw concerns being raised by several MPs of the Labour party, Liberal democrats and the Scottish National Party over Indian government's reaction to the protests.

The UK government later responded saying that the "concerns will be raised with India when both Prime Ministers meet in person."

The debate was a response to a petition initiated by Maidenhead Liberal Democrat leader Gurch Singh of Indian origin which received the support of over 100,000 UK residents within weeks.

Scottish National Party's Martin Day opened the debate saying: “The UK government has already stated that the farm reforms are a matter for the Indian government's decision. So we are not debating the reforms now. We are debating for the safety of the protesters. Water canons and tear gas and repeated clashes between police and farmers and interruption in internet connectivity have been matters of concern. Several farmers have reportedly committed suicide."

UK Minister of state for Asia Nigel Adams said Britain's "close ties with India doesn't hinder the nation from raising concerns."

Conservative MP Theresa Villiers also seemed to back the Indian government's response. "We receive complaints against policemen here in the UK too when there are mass protests. That doesn't mean the UK is against democracy," she said.

In its statement, the Indian High Commission underlined that the it "would normally refrain from commenting on an internal discussion involving a small group of Honourable Parliamentarians in a limited quorum."

“However, when aspersions are cast on India by anyone, irrespective of their claims of friendship and love for India or domestic political compulsions, there is a need to set the record straight," it said.

