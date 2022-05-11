This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
New Delhi had earlier said India will always be guided by the best interests of the people of Sri Lanka expressed through democratic processes
As Sri Lanka reels under worst economic crisis in its history and clashes between government supporters and protesters, Indian High Commission has denied reports that “certain political persons and their families" of the island nation have fled to India. “These are fake and blatantly false reports,devoid of any truth or substance. High Commission strongly denies them," Indian High Commission tweeted.
Mahinda Rajapaksa, the brother of president President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, resigned as prime minister on Monday as violent clashes between government supporters and protesters left at least eight people dead and over 200 injured. There were reports he and the members of his family relocated to a naval base in the northeast after protesters stormed his Colombo residence.
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa took to Twitter for the third time in three days to appeal for calm and call for unity following the violent clashes between government supporters and protesters earlier this week.
India on Tuesday said that it is "fully supportive" of the island nation's democracy, stability and economic recovery. "India will always be guided by the best interests of the people of Sri Lanka expressed through democratic processes," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in New Delhi.
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appealed again for unity. In two tweets within 24 hours, the President said: “This is the time for all Sri Lankans to join hands as one, to overcome the economic, social and political challenges. I urge all Sri Lankans to reject the subversive attempts to push you towards racial and religious disharmony. Promoting moderation, toleration & coexistence is vital."
Earlier he had urge people of the island nation to remain calm and stop violence and acts of revenge against citizens, irrespective of political affiliations. He reiterated that “all efforts will be made to restore political stability through consensus, within constitutional mandate and to resolve economic crisis."
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka extended its nationwide curfew through Thursday morning after weekslong protests over food and fuel shortages turned violent earlier this week.
The International Monetary Fund said technical level discussions between its officials and Sri Lankan authorities will continue in order to be ready for talks once a new government is formed though it is concerned about the “rising social tensions and unrest." (With Agency Inputs)
