Indian envoy to UK, stopped from entering Glasgow Gurdwara, decides to leave

Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami who was stopped by a few radicals from entering the Glasgow Gurdwara, did not get into an argument and decided to leave. The issue has been raised with the UK Foreign Office and also the police.

According to a purported video posted on the Instagram channel of ‘Sikh Youth UK,’ a man reportedly a pro-Khalistani activist was seen blocking Doraiswami from entering the Glasgow Gurudwara on Albert Drive.

"…They are hurting Sikhs in Canada and other places, every Sikh should protest against any Indian Ambassador like we did here in Glasgow," a man is heard saying in the video as reported by ANI.

The video shows two men near the High Commissioner’s car in the parking area. One of them is seen attempting to open the car door, which has been locked from the inside. The purported video then shows the high commissioner’s car leaving the gurudwara premises.

The video then shows another man speaking to the camera that this is how any Indian ambassador or any Indian government official who visits the Gurdwara will be treated.

"We know what games they are playing, what's happening in Canada. The Canadian PM has openly condemned India and expelled Indian diplomats," he said in the video as reported by news agency ANI.

This incident comes amid the ongoing diplomatic row between India and Canada over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on 18 June. The ‘Sikh Youth UK’ claimed that there is an ongoing ban on Indian officials visiting the gurdwara in their official capacities.

Amid the India-Canada row, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar highlighted incidents of threats, violence, and intimidation against Indian diplomats and missions in Canada.

He has questioned whether the reaction would have been the same if a similar situation had occurred in any other country. He further emphasized that the situation in Ottawa should not be normalized.

