Bengaluru: At least four hockey players who reported for the National Hockey Camp at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in Bengaluru have tested positive for covid-19 .

Among those who tested positive is the Indian national hockey team captain, Manpreet Singh.

"Manpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Jaskaran Singh and Varun Kumar, who reported to the National Hockey Camp in Sports Authority of India's National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) in Bengaluru along with the team, after a home break, have tested Covid positive," SAI said in a statement on Friday.

Kiren Rijiju, the central minister for youth affairs and sports also posted the news on Twitter.

The players testing positive comes at a time when Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka has seen a sharp spike in new cases.

Karnataka reported 6670 new cases on Friday including 2147 in Bengaluru. India's technology capital now accounts for nearly 70,000 of the the over 1.6 lakh cases recorded in Karnataka so far.

Even Karnataka chief minister B.S.Yediyurappa, his predecessor Siddaramaiah and at least the cabinet ministers have tested covid positive.

SAI said that the players tested positive as they conducted tests on arrival of these players.

"Since all the athletes who tested positive had travelled together, there is a high likelihood that they contracted the virus while travelling from their hometowns to Bengaluru," SAI added.

While the captain and Surender Singh had earlier tested negative in the rapid test, they began showing symptoms later.

All athletes have been undergoing quarantine as per guidelines after arriving in Bengaluru to check the transmission of the virus, SAI said in its statement.

The statement also attributed a statement to the India captain in which he says that was already in quarantine when he tested positive and mandatory covid tests helped prevent any further transmission.

"That proactive step helped in identifying the problem right in time. I am doing fine and hope to recover very soon," SAI said in its statement, attributing it to Manpreet Singh.

