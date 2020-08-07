Four players of the Indian men's hockey team have been tested positive for Covid-19. The revelation has surfaced ahead of the national camp in Bengaluru.

India’s hockey team captain Manpreet Singh is among the four players who have tested positive, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said on Friday.

Apart from the captain, defender Surender Kumar, Jaskaran Singh and drag-flicker Varun Kumar have also tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

"I am self quarantined on the SAI campus and I am very happy with the way SAI authorities have handled the situation...I am doing fine and hope to recover very soon," Manpreet said in the statement issued by SAI.

The players tested positive after returning to the national hockey camp at the SAI South Centre in Bengaluru following a month-long break.

They were earlier stranded at the centre for over two months when a national lockdown was imposed to contain the virus

With inputs from PTI

