'Indian homes to spend a third of food expenses on meat and poultry by 2025'

By 2025, poultry will be the most consumed meat, with a per-capita consumption of 2.9kg, increasing from 1.1kg in 2005 and representing 71% of total meat consumed. “Beef will be one of the least consumed meat, at 0.5kg in 2025, decreasing from 1.1kg in 2005. We highlight that the low level of meat consumption is mainly attributable to the religious beliefs of Hindus, which represent 79.8% of the population (approximately 900 million people) in India in 2011. Diet in Hinduism varies with its diverse traditions, with some followers advocating a vegetarian diet, while others may opt for non-vegetarian diet that includes meat. However, Hindus who eat meat will generally avoid consuming beef, as it is considered sacred and goes against their religious beliefs," it added.