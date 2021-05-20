Indian hospitality sector’s RevPAR declines by 39% in first quarter: JLL

NEW DELHI: India’s hospitality industry witnessed a 39% year-on-year decline in Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) during the first quarter of 2021, according to global real estate service firm, JLL. RevPAR in the top six cities fell 48% in the first quarter of this year from the year-ago period.

Goa grew to be the RevPAR leader in absolute terms, despite the single-digit decline of 1.1% in Q1 2021 when compared with Q1 2020. This was due to a 6.4% increase in occupancy levels. Demand for domestic leisure travel amid international travel restrictions continues to make Goa the fastest recovering market in absolute term.

Bengaluru saw the sharpest decline in RevPAR in first quarter, with a 60.6% fall compared to the same period of the previous year.

Demand and supply of operational inventory in six major cities declined by 6.7% and 4.2% respectively in the first quarter of 2021.

Jaideep Dang, managing director, Hotels and Hospitality Group, South Asia, JLL said that hospitality industry witnessed a revival, with most leisure markets performing exceptionally well in the first quarter.

“The pace of recovery started picking up due to increase in corporate travel but it was short-lived as the onset of the second wave brought back travel restrictions and derailed the recovery. We expect that the hospitality sector in India will mostly remain under stress in 2021. However, the hotels are much more nimble and better prepared in terms of their SOPs and cost structures to navigate business interruptions this year," he added.

Total number of signings in the first quarter stood at 28 hotels comprising 2,064 keys, recording a decline of 53% compared to the same period last year, JLL said.

