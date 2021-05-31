MUMBAI: As Maharashtra extends pandemic-induced curbs till 15 June, the Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association (AHAR) has written to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, urging him to allow reopening of hotels and restaurants and to provide financial assistance given the loss of revenue due to frequent disruptions because of lockdowns lockdowns.

"After sharing the precarious situation of the industry and how certain measures can be of help to revive the industry, we are very hopeful of a positive outcome from the state government," said Shivanand Shetty, president, AHAR, the apex body of the hospitality industry in Maharashtra, adding that the ripple effect of this is felt by other related sectors and it is something which has to be addressed at the earliest before it becomes beyond repairs.

Apart from the resumption of dine-in services, AHAR has requested vaccination of the workforce on a priority basis as they are constantly on the move due to the nature of their job and are exposed to residents, municipal authorities, vendors etc, which in turn would also boost confidence among customers.

Drawing attention to the dire situation the industry has been pushed into, it has requested for extension of the period of renewal of the FL III license (sale of liquor) and reduction of the applicable fee for this year.

AHAR has also sought an extension of the validity period for all MCGM (Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai) licenses/ permissions / NOC etc, granted, in order to conduct business for the full year. Lastly, it has requested for waiver of property tax for the lockdown/partial lockdown period.

On Sunday, the Maharashtra government extended restrictions till 15 June despite a decline in covid-19 cases. Thackeray said relaxations will be given to each district depending upon the positivity rate and availability of oxygen beds.

"Many are threatening to agitate if opening up is not announced. I want to request you to have patience. We have not imposed a very strict lockdown. I am not enjoying keeping these restrictions. But it is the need of the hour," Thackeray said in his address to the state.

As per the state government order, all establishments and shops engaged in essential services can remain open from 7 am to 2 pm where the positivity rate is less than 10% and occupancy of oxygen beds is less than 40%. As per the guidelines, local authorities will have the power whether non-essential shops can open or not and for how long.

