Indian hotels sign more contracts in 2021 versus foreign counterparts: Report

NEW DELHI: Indian hoteliers put the pandemic blues behind them and focussed on expansion in 2021 after a witnessing a faster-than-expected recovery in demand. The year gone by saw more than 24% year-on-year rise in new hotels being signed up by branded chains in India, as per a report by HVS Anarock. A majority of these were in the mid-scale hotel segment, it said.

