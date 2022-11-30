Indian Immunologicals partners CIFE to develop first fish vaccine

“IIL has introduced several innovative veterinary vaccines first to the world, like Porcine Cysticercosis vaccine, FMD+HS+BQ combination vaccine and Theileria vaccine. IIL is again the first in India to get to fish vaccines. We are committed to introducing more and more products for the aquaculture market and help shrimp and fish growers to increase their productivity and protect fish schools from various diseases,“ said Dr K Anand Kumar, Managing Director, Indian Immunologicals Limited.