Indian Immunologicals signs MoU with ICAR-CIFA for commercial development of fish vaccine

Indian Immunologicals signs MoU with ICAR-CIFA for commercial development of fish vaccine1 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 05:47 PM IST
Currently there is no fish vaccines available in India on a commercial scale to prevent aquaculture infections. Scientist from CIFA conducted years of research to develop vaccine candidate against Aeromonas Septicemia
New Delhi: Indian Immunologicals Ltd (IIL), a vaccine manufacturer, has announced a partnership with Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (CIFA), Bhubaneswar, an Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Institute, for commercial development of vaccine against Hemorrhagic Septicemia, also called Aeromonas Septicemia, ulcer disease or red-sore disease in freshwater fish.
