Pulse prices soar, importers hoard Myanmar purchases

Pulse prices soar, importers hoard Myanmar purchases1 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 11:45 PM IST
Prices of mill-quality tur (arhar or pigeon peas) and urad (black gram) jumped in the March quarter and are expected to rise further, driven by an anticipated shortage in domestic market.
New Delhi: Importers of tur and urad are not bringing their purchases from Myanmar to India. Instead, they are hoarding the pulses to book profit amid rising prices in the domestic market, two senior government officials aware of the development said.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×