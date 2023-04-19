Pulse prices soar, importers hoard Myanmar purchases

“If prices rise by another ₹10-12 per kg at the retail level, we may release tur from the central pool to cool down prices, and we have sufficient stock," the second government official said. If this measure does not help, the government might consider imposing stock limit. In order to stabilize tur and urad prices, the government has started procuring imported varieties. Procurement had been stopped in December as fresh crops arrived in the domestic market. “Government procuring agencies like NAFED and National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India are receiving bids for 5,000-10,000 tonnes of tur every day, but they have not made any purchases," the first government official said.

