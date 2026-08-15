80th Independence Day: PM Modi delivers shortest Red Fort speech in 4 years - When was his longest?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a 75-minute Independence Day speech on Saturday. This was the shortest speech by PM Modi in four years.

On India's 79th Independence Day last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on delivered a 103-minute Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort, the longest by any prime minister in India's history.

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In 2025, Modi broke his own record of a 98-minute address delivered on the 78th Independence Day in 2024.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What was the duration of PM Modi's shortest Independence Day speech? ⌵ PM Modi's shortest Independence Day speech lasted 75 minutes. 2 How many consecutive Independence Day speeches has PM Modi delivered? ⌵ PM Modi has delivered 13 consecutive Independence Day speeches from the Red Fort. 3 What was the main focus of PM Modi's 80th Independence Day speech? ⌵ The main focus of PM Modi's 80th Independence Day speech was on technological development, youth empowerment, and establishing a vibrant civil defence network. 4 What are the Saptadhara streams of power introduced by PM Modi? ⌵ The Saptadhara streams of power include manufacturing, agriculture and food processing, technology and innovation, Gati-shakti for connectivity, defence production, green and blue economy, and soft power. 5 Why did PM Modi stress the importance of women's empowerment in his speech? ⌵ PM Modi emphasized women's empowerment by advocating for a 33% reservation for women, citing their significant contribution to various sectors as pivotal for nation-building.

PM Modi marked India's 80th Independence Day in a striking traditional ensemble, with a bright red Bandhani-print safa featuring yellow, green and white tie-dye patterns taking centre stage.

For his 13th consecutive Independence Day speech, PM Modi paired the vibrant headgear with a crisp white, long-sleeved kurta and matching pyjama, completing the look with a tailored brown Nehru jacket and a tricolour pocket square.

Congress president Malikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi did not attend the Red Fort event.

Second PM to deliver 13 consecutive I-Day speeches Modi delivered his 13th consecutive Independence Day speech from the Red Fort on Saturday. Last year, he had broken Indira Gandhi's record by delivering 12 consecutive speeches from the Red Fort to stand next only to Jawaharlal Nehru, who delivered 17 Independence Day addresses in a row.

PM Modi delivered his first Independence Day speech in 2014 and it lasted 65 minutes. His speech in 2015 lasted 88 minutes. In 2018, Modi's address was for 83 minutes. In 2019, he spoke for nearly 92 minutes.

In 2020 Modi's Independence Day address lasted 90 minutes. The prime minister's Independence Day speech lasted 88 minutes in 2021 and in 2022, he spoke for 74 minutes.

In 2023, Modi's speech was for 90 minutes.

Nehru and Gujral speeches Before Modi, Nehru in 1947 and IK Gujral in 1997 had the longest speeches for 72 minutes and 71 minutes, respectively.

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Nehru and Indira Gandhi also gave the shortest speeches on record for 14 minutes in 1954 and 1966, respectively.

Former prime ministers Manmohan Singh and Atal Bihari Vajpayee also gave some of the shortest Independence Day speeches from the Red Fort.

Singh's speeches in 2012 and 2013 lasted only 32 and 35 minutes, respectively. Vajpayee's speeches in 2002 and 2003 were even shorter at 25 and 30 minutes.

PM Modi speech highlights. In Saturday's speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that one crore youth will be trained in artificial intelligence skilling courses. He also announced that free online coaching will be provided to youth preparing for various examinations.

The PM stressed the importance of technological development in the nation, which is part of the 'Saptadhara' (seven streams of power) vision by the PM.

PM Modi said the government is undertaking civil defence reforms with modernised training and enhanced capabilities to address evolving security challenges. He also said a nationwide sports talent hunt will be launched to identify and nurture children aged 5 to 15 years across villages and cities.

Civil Defence network

I announce today from the Red Fort that we will establish a vibrant Civil Defence network in the coming days.

“I announce today from the Red Fort that we will establish a vibrant Civil Defence network in the coming days. We will familiarize them with modern systems. What measures can be put in place to protect citizens from modern-day crises? We are going to create a massive, modern Civil Defence volunteer force capable of overcoming contemporary challenges,” PM Modi said.

Today, he said, the contribution of our sisters and daughters to nation-building serves as a great source of inspiration for us all. "Whether it is fighter jets or civil aviation, our daughters are at the forefront. Be it the sports arena or STEM education, our daughters are leading the way. Even in the armed forces, daughters graduating from the NDA are demonstrating the capability to lead the nation's military with great confidence and authority," the PM said.