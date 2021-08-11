Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday exhorted the Indian industry to increase its risk-taking ability by taking advantage of the reforms undertaken by the government and the changing pattern of preference among consumers towards Indian made products.

“A vehicle can’t run on one wheel. All the wheels have to run smoothly. That’s why Indian industry also has to increase its natural tendency of risk taking. The country has high hopes from the industry to speed up the pace of investment and employment. Our aim is to strengthen brand India. We have to strengthen our partnership to achieve this goal," Modi said while speaking at the plenary session of the industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Modi said during and after the pandemic, the government has kept the pace of reforms by passing bills such as factoring regulation amendment bill that will help small firms in getting credit; and deposit insurance and credit guarantee corporation amendment bill that will secure the rights of small depositors. “These reforms have been made possible because this government doesn’t make reforms under compulsion but because of its conviction. Recently, we decided to end the retrospective tax by correcting the mistakes of the past. The way industry has been appreciating this move, I believe this will further strengthen the trust between government and industry," he added.

Prime Minister said because of the efforts of the industry, Indian economy is again gaining pace. “Hardly a day passes when one or the other CEO does not make a statement about new opportunities in India. We have seen reports of record hiring in the IT sector. This is the result of growth in digitization and demand in the country. In such a scenario, our effort should be to race towards our goal with twice the speed by utilizing these new opportunities," he added.

Modi said while there was a time when foreign products were considered to be of better quality, Indians now demand India made products. “Today, the thinking is changing very fast. Today, Indians are with the products made in India. It is not necessary that the company is Indian, but today every Indian wants to own India made products. The country has made its choice, now the industry has to make its strategy accordingly," he said.

Talking about the growing success stories of Indian startups, Modi said unicorns have become the identity of new India. “Seven, eight years ago, there were only three to four unicorns. Today, India has about 60 unicorns out of which 21 unicorns were added to the list only in last few months. And the unicorns are rising from diverse sectors including in healthcare and social commerce. Despite a harsh pandemic, the ambitions of our startups are at the zenith. The record listing of Indian startups is the beginning of a new era for the Indian market. This is proof of the fact that India has unlimited growth opportunities," he added.

Giving examples of India’s rapid strides in ease of doing business ranking, simplification of labour laws through the four labour codes, reforms in farm laws, Modi said it is because of these policies that India is receiving record foreign investments. “Today’s new India is eager to keep pace with the new world. The India that was once scared of foreign investment, today it is welcoming all types of foreign investment. Once Indian tax policy would give jitters to investors, now the same India has world’s most competitive corporate tax and faceless tax system," he said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.