Indian industry must increase its risk-taking ability: Modi

Talking about the growing success stories of Indian startups, Modi said unicorns have become the identity of new India. “Seven, eight years ago, there were only three to four unicorns. Today, India has about 60 unicorns out of which 21 unicorns were added to the list only in last few months. And the unicorns are rising from diverse sectors including in healthcare and social commerce. Despite a harsh pandemic, the ambitions of our startups are at the zenith. The record listing of Indian startups is the beginning of a new era for the Indian market. This is proof of the fact that India has unlimited growth opportunities," he added.