Indian insurance sector on the cusp of a transformation: ex-Irdai chairman

NEW DELHI : Despite reduced economic growth, the insurance sector has been able to grow at a healthy 9.2% in 2020-21 with the growth of life insurance at 11.2%, said Subhash ChandraKhuntia who recently retired from his position as Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) chairman.

Factors aiding industry growth

Khuntia on 8 May, in a letter to all the managing directors and chief executive officers of life, non-life and health insurers, said the Indian insurance sector is currently on the cusp of a transformation. There are three main factors at play. The first is demography of the country with a predominantly young population, which is likely to persist for several years; second, the potential of high economic growth that would improve affordability, and the third is the relatively low level of insurance penetration that provides huge opportunity for growth. Indian capability in IT and IT-enabled services sector will further accentuate the potential growth of Indian insurance sector.

Customer awareness

All the stakeholders need to work together to create awareness about the need for protection and for higher level of customer engagement throughout the insurance life cycle for enhanced customer satisfaction, Khuntia said. Emerging risks arising out of global climate change and cyber-risks will have to be addressed. Use of new distribution channels and omni-channels will be pervasive. Insurers need to be agile to respond to the fast-changing needs of the customers. Regulatory sandbox provides an opportunity to pilot such innovative products and services, he added.

Enabling of trust between insurer and policyholder

Khuntia has strongly advised insurers to concentrate on prevention of risk, and continuous engagement with policyholders, so that the latter derive benefit not only through claim settlement, but also from prevention of loss. "This will generate greater trust between the insurer and the policyholder, and both would stand to benefit in the long run," he said

Insurance inclusiveness is another area that all of us need to concentrate on so as to cater to rural population, farmers, women, MSME, the poor and the marginalized. We need to develop cost-effective micro insurance models for the same, he said.

"This journey will be a win-win for all stakeholders, will generate additional employment, provide funds for investment in the economy, particularly in infrastructure sector, and provide necessary protection to the policyholders," said Khuntia. "More importantly, at a personal level, you will feel a sense of fulfilment in contributing to reduction of protection gap and to improvement of resilience for the society," he added.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.