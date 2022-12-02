Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  Indian IP Office implements system of ‘dynamic cause list’

Indian IP Office implements system of ‘dynamic cause list’

1 min read . 09:51 PM ISTSwati Luthra
With the implementation, the link for online hearing room will be made accessible on the website itself

  • It is launched with an aim to facilitate the stakeholders by reducing the requirement of visiting the IP Offices

Indian IP Office implemented the system of ‘dynamic cause list’ for trademarks show cause hearings with effect from 1st December 2022 based on the stakeholder inputs received during the open conference, said the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in a press release.

Indian IP Office implemented the system of ‘dynamic cause list’ for trademarks show cause hearings with effect from 1st December 2022 based on the stakeholder inputs received during the open conference, said the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in a press release.

With the implementation, the link for online hearing room will be made accessible on the website itself.

With the implementation, the link for online hearing room will be made accessible on the website itself.

To further strengthen the Intellectual Property (IP) Ecosystem in the country, the Office of Controller General of Patents Designs and Trademarks has launched a daily “Open Conference" from 17th October 2022, said the

To further strengthen the Intellectual Property (IP) Ecosystem in the country, the Office of Controller General of Patents Designs and Trademarks has launched a daily “Open Conference" from 17th October 2022, said the

It is launched with an aim to facilitate the stakeholders by reducing the requirement of visiting the IP Offices. “Now, the grievances and queries of the stakeholders are being addressed virtually by the officials of IPO for quicker resolution thereby enabling faster processing of IP applications," the ministry added.

It is launched with an aim to facilitate the stakeholders by reducing the requirement of visiting the IP Offices. “Now, the grievances and queries of the stakeholders are being addressed virtually by the officials of IPO for quicker resolution thereby enabling faster processing of IP applications," the ministry added.

Since its launch, the Open Conference is held on all working days during 10.30 am to 11.30 am. “Over 104 stakeholders from all over the country joined the inaugural session of the conference. Many stakeholders join every day to bring to the notice of IP officials emerging issues in Patents, Designs, Trademarks and Copyrights domains along with suggestions they offer to redress such issues. The issues pertaining to inordinate delay by the office in taking appropriate action, gets resolved in a time bound manner from the date of raising such issue," the ministry said.

Since its launch, the Open Conference is held on all working days during 10.30 am to 11.30 am. “Over 104 stakeholders from all over the country joined the inaugural session of the conference. Many stakeholders join every day to bring to the notice of IP officials emerging issues in Patents, Designs, Trademarks and Copyrights domains along with suggestions they offer to redress such issues. The issues pertaining to inordinate delay by the office in taking appropriate action, gets resolved in a time bound manner from the date of raising such issue," the ministry said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Swati Luthra

Swati Luthra writes on climate change, water, environment and forest issues for Mint. A graduate in Psychology, Swati has been mapping India’s policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at CoP-26 including achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP