Indian IP Office implements system of ‘dynamic cause list’

Since its launch, the Open Conference is held on all working days during 10.30 am to 11.30 am. “Over 104 stakeholders from all over the country joined the inaugural session of the conference. Many stakeholders join every day to bring to the notice of IP officials emerging issues in Patents, Designs, Trademarks and Copyrights domains along with suggestions they offer to redress such issues. The issues pertaining to inordinate delay by the office in taking appropriate action, gets resolved in a time bound manner from the date of raising such issue," the ministry said.