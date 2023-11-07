Indian IPOs remain a mixed bag with Mamaearth listing
Shares of its parent company Honasa Consumer Ltd debuted at ₹330 on the BSE on Tuesday, a 1.85% premium over the issue price
Mumbai: Shares of Honasa Consumer Ltd, the parent company of personal-care brand Mamaearth, debuted at ₹330 on the BSE on Tuesday, a premium of 1.85% to the issue price of ₹324. The company's ₹1,701-crore IPO, which concluded on 2 November, was subscribed 7.61 times over, indicating strong investor demand, but initial public offerings (IPOs) in India have seen mixed performances since last Diwali.