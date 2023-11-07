Indian IPOs remain a mixed bag with Mamaearth listing

Mumbai: Shares of Honasa Consumer Ltd, the parent company of personal-care brand Mamaearth, debuted at ₹330 on the BSE on Tuesday, a premium of 1.85% to the issue price of ₹324. The company's ₹1,701-crore IPO, which concluded on 2 November, was subscribed 7.61 times over, indicating strong investor demand, but initial public offerings (IPOs) in India have seen mixed performances since last Diwali. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Companies such as Ideaforge Tech, Netweb Technology, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, Cyient DLM, SBFC Finance, Cello World, and Mankind Pharma, recorded strong listing gains ranging from 20% to 93%. The broader market, as represented by the Nifty 50 index, has also shown resilience, rising by 10.44% since last Diwali. However, not all IPOs have been so fortunate. Yatra Online's shares fell by 10.2% when they were listed, while Inox Green's stock shed 7% on debut and Fusion Microfinance’s stock declined 2.3%.

The biggest first-day listing gain was recorded by Ideaforge Technology, which listed at ₹1,300 on 7 July, a premium of 93.5% over the issue price of ₹672. Netweb Technologies also had a strong listing, opening at ₹947 on 27 July, a premium of 89% over the issue price of ₹500. Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, which had issued shares at ₹25, opened at ₹40, clocking a remarkable premium of 60%. Cyient DLM also made a strong debut on the stock exchanges. The company's shares opened at ₹403, a premium of 52.1% over the issue price of ₹265, and SBFC Finance shares opened at ₹82, a premium of 43.9% over the issue price of ₹57.

Honasa Consumer’s IPO opened for subscription on 31 October and closed on 2 November. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium on the grey market, the listing price of Mamaearth share price was estimated at ₹355 apiece, or 9.57% higher than the IPO price of ₹324.

The firm aims to secure ₹1,701 crore through its IPO, with existing shareholders planning to offload shares worth around ₹1,336 crore. The shares are being offered for ₹308 to ₹324 each.

