Indian IPOs to regain momentum in 6 months: Bank of America co-head2 min read . Updated: 21 Sep 2022, 01:44 PM IST
Bank of America expects IPOs in India will regain their recent momentum as soon as in the first quarter of 2023.
The underlying strength of the market, according to Bank of America, would help initial public offerings (IPOs) in India recapture their recent momentum as early as in the first quarter of 2023. Debasish Purohit believes that IPOs have paused, but it will likely be three to six months before they resume.