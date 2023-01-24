Understanding the Indian IT slowdown, in 5 Charts

Revenue contribution of the US, though, went up in the past year for all four companies. Calendar year 2023 could be different, going by the signals from Big Tech. Microsoft, Google and Amazon have recently announced massive layoffs, of over 10,000 employees each. In an email to employees, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the company had “hired for a different economic reality than the one we face today". TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan, in his recent quarterly commentary, said, “Europe is a problem, and the US, whether it’s a problem or not, time will tell." Interestingly, the revenue contribution from the rest of the world has dropped during this period.

