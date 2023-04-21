Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur, has stated that the Indian software product industry is set to reach USD 100 billion by 2025. The minister made this announcement during a speech at the Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development in Sriperumbudur, where he highlighted the growing opportunities for highly skilled IT professionals in India.

He noted that the IT industry has already provided employment to many young people, with the addition of 4.45 lakh new jobs in the sector in the financial year 2022. “The IT industry in the country has added 4.45 lakh new jobs in the financial year 2022 bringing the total employment in the sector to close to 50 lakh."

"The IT industry in India is expected to see a significant increase in the adoption of the digital technologies such as cloud computing, data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) and cyber security. These advanced technologies are transforming the way business is operated," he added.

He further said that these technologies "are enabling organisations to become more agile and efficient".

"Many organisations are now looking for IT professionals who are flexible and are able to work remotely. this trend is likely to continue in the future. IT professionals in India who can work remotely are in high demand."

Anurag Thakur also highlighted the importance of physical fitness and sports for the overall development of young people. He encouraged the students to participate in sports, which he believes will help make their lives better. The minister started his address in Tamil, motivating the students to be strong physically and mentally to succeed in life, despite the ups and downs that come their way.

(With inputs from agencies)