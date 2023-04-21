Indian IT sector created 4.5L jobs in 2022 alone, Anurag Thakur says ‘cloud computing, AI etc to be in focus now’2 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 06:48 PM IST
- Anurag Thakur said that technologies like cloud computing, AI etc are enabling organisations to become more agile and efficient
Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur, has stated that the Indian software product industry is set to reach USD 100 billion by 2025. The minister made this announcement during a speech at the Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development in Sriperumbudur, where he highlighted the growing opportunities for highly skilled IT professionals in India.
