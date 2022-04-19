Indian job market beats pandemic slump after two years: Monster

“Two years into the pandemic, it is heartening to see that the Indian economy has overcome setbacks and challenges with hiring momentum exceeding pre-Covid levels by 6% this year compared to 2020. Sectors such as banking and telecom have undoubtedly contributed to the overall revitalization of employment generation in the country. It is also encouraging to see a substantial rise in business activity across tier-2 cities given that smaller cities have historically feathered the adverse effects of the pandemic crisis with a surplus talent pool to boot. As India Inc. continues to adopt the hybrid and back-to-office work models, we hope to see a continued recovery and a step forward to normalcy in the coming months," said Sekhar Garisa, CEO, Monster.com, a Quess company.