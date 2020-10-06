Indian lab to be part of vaccine assessment project

The Coalition of Epidemic Preparedness for Innovation (CEPI), a global initiative, has named Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI), an autonomous entity in Faridabad under the department of biotechnology, as one of the six laboratories for assessing covid-19 vaccine candidates that are under development.

The CEPI network will initially involve six labs, one each in Canada, Britain, Italy, the Netherlands, Bangladesh and India. Under the CEPI global network, the laboratories will use the same reagents and follow a common set of protocols to measure the immune response of the vaccine candidates undergoing trials.

The department of biotechnology, under the ministry of science and technology, is the nodal agency for implementing the Ind-CEPI mission ‘India Centric Epidemic Preparedness through Rapid Vaccine Development: Supporting Indian Vaccine Development’.

“This will greatly harmonize the vaccine trial process and allow different vaccine candidates to be compared and speed up the selection of the most effective candidate," the government said on Monday.

“More than 30 covid-19 vaccines are at different stages of development, with three in human trials and nearly four in advanced stages of pre-clinical trials," said Renu Swarup, secretary, department of biotechnology. “THSTI runs comparability studies with other laboratories internationally and will form an important part of the global network."

Meanwhile, India’s total covid cases breached the 6.65 million mark on Monday with 74,442 new cases in the past 24 hours. The pandemic has so far claimed 103,121 lives. Around 78% of new cases were reported from 10 states and Union territories. Maharashtra reported over 12,000 new cases, while Karnataka added 10,000, the government said.

Active cases were 925,300, contributing 14.11% to India’s caseload, recording a progressively downward trend. Around 77% of the active cases were reported from the 10 states and UTs.

The Union health ministry said 903 deaths were registered in the past 24 hours. 82% of the new fatalities were from the 10 states and UTs. Over 36% of the deaths on Sunday were from Maharashtra (326), followed by Karnataka with 67 deaths, the ministry said.

The ministry said the higher recovery rate at 84.34% has been a positive, with 76,737 patients being discharged in the past 24 hours alone.

The number of recoveries has exceeded new cases in recent days. So far, 5,628,384 patients have recovered, the government said.

Around 75% of new recovered cases were recorded from the 10 states and UTs. Maharashtra contributed more than 15,000 recoveries in the past 24 hours, followed by Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh with over 7,000 cases each.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath digitally inaugurated the super speciality block at Motilal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. The 220-bed facility will be a dedicated covid hospital. Vardhan also inaugurated the first high-throughput COBAS 6800 machine in Uttar Pradesh, installed by the Indian Council of Medical Research to pursue its regionally balanced covid testing strategy. The super speciality block was built with an investment of ₹150 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana.

