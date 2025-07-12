'Indian legal system badly in need of fixing': CJI BR Gavai - 'optimistic that fellow citizens will rise to challenges'

Chief Justice of India BR Gavai said on July 12 that the Indian legal system has been facing unique challenges and needs to be fixed. The CJI, however, said he remains cautiously optimistic that Indians will rise to the

"Even though I conclude that our legal system is badly in need of fixing, I remain cautiously optimistic that my fellow citizens will rise to the challenges,” CJI Gavai said, delivering the Convocation Address at Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad.

The CJI advised students to go abroad for studies on scholarships, not to put pressure on family finances.

"Our country and legal system are facing unique challenges. Delays in trials can sometimes go for decades. We have seen cases where someone has been found innocent after spending years in jail as an undertrial. Our best talent can help us resolve the problems that we are facing," he further said.

He advised the passing out graduates to seek mentors not for their power, but for integrity.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Supreme Court Judge Justice PS Narasimha also participated in the convocation, while acting Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Justice Sujoy Paul presided over the convocation.

52nd Chief Justice of India. Justice Gavai took oath as 52nd Chief Justice of India on May 14. Justice Gavaiis the first Buddhist and second Dalit to be Chief Justice of India. Before him, former CJI KG Balakrishnan became the first Dalit CJI in 2007. Balakrishnan served for three years.

Justice Gavai will be the Chief Justice of India for six months before retiring in November 2025.