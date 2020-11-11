Indian logistics players say they are boosting cold chain for vaccine deliveries

RS Subramanian, senior VP and managing director, DHL Express, said the company is in the middle of scenario planning. Depending on the technology platform picked in India, the packaging of the vaccine as well as staff training would need to be tweaked. “We already do temperature controlled movements for pharma and clinical research customers. All packing material companies engage with DHL. We are in touch with people who can move temperature controlled shipments in addition to our capacity," he said.