Indian LPG carriers Jag Vasant, Pine Gas cross Strait of Hormuz amid US-Israel war against Iran — WATCH

Visuals of Indian LPG carrier Pine Gas, which recently crossed the war-hit Strait of Hormuz emerged on social media on Tuesday, March 24. The photos were shared a day after the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways confirmed that Two Indian LPG carriers, Jag Vasant and Pine Gas had transited through the Strait of Hormuz.

News agency ANI shared visuals of Pine Gas LPG Carrier while citing the Government of India as its source of information.

What we know so far about Pine Gas and Jag Vasant LPG tankers Pine Gas and Jag Vasant, sailing close to each other, started from the Persian Gulf on Monday morning before crossing the strait, news agency PTI reported. They were reportedly carrying roughly a day's supply of the country's cooking gas.

The two India-flagged tankers were loaded at anchorages in Kuwait and the UAE, LSEG ship-tracking data showed, as per Reuters.

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The Pine Gas, which loaded in UAE waters, sailed through the strait followed by the Jag Vasant carrying LPG from Kuwait, ship-tracking data on the MarineTraffic platform showed.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, confirmed that the two tankers, carrying more than 92,000 tons of LPG, had sailed through Hormuz and were expected to reach ports in India between March 26-28.

The vessels, carrying 92,612.59 MT of LPG, have 33 and 27 Indian seafarers onboard, respectively, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, at a news briefing on Monday.

“These vessels are destined for India and are likely to reach ports between March 26 and 28, 2026,” the ministry added.

The Pine Gas broadcast a message identifying itself as "India ship and crew", LSEG ship-tracking data showed.

Both the LPG tankers sailed through waters between Iran's Larak and Qeshm islands – possibly to make their identity clear to Iranian authorities before they cross the strait, ship tracking data showed.

Indian ships stranded amid war The two ships were among the 22 Indian flagged vessels that were stranded in the Persian Gulf after the war in West Asia nearly closed the Strait of Hormuz — the narrow waterway between Iran and Oman that connects the oil and gas-producing Gulf countries to the rest of the world.

Originally, there were 28 Indian-flagged vessels in the Strait of Hormuz when the war in West Asia broke out following US-Israel attacks on Iran. Of these, 24 were on the West side of the Strait and four on the East side. In the last few days, two vessels from each side have managed to sail to safety.

Once Pine Gas and Jag Vasant make their successful navigation, the number of vessels on the west side will be reduced to 20, including 5 LPG carriers.

Which Indian carriers have reached India so far? Previously, MT Shivalik and MT Nanda Devi, carrying about 92,712 tonnes of LPG, had safely reached the Indian shore.

LPG carrier Shivalik reached Mundra in Gujarat on March 16, while another LPG tanker, Nanda Devi, reached Kandla port in Gujarat the next day. Two LPG carriers had started their journey on March 13 and crossed the Strait of Hormuz early on March 14.

Indian-flagged oil tanker Jag Laadki, with 80,886 tonnes of crude oil from the UAE, reached Mundra on March 18.

Another tanker, Jag Prakash, carrying gasoline from Oman to Africa, had previously safely crossed the strait and is en route to Tanzania.