The production of all medicines of India maker of a cough syrup that was linked to the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan , has been halted, said Marion Biotech Pharma Company legal head Hasan Harris on Friday.

He informed that the factory was inspected and the reports are awaited.

“We await the reports, factory was inspected. We've halted production of all medicines. It needs to be found why cases came from a single hospital there. Our products go to other countries as well," Harris told ANI.

pic.twitter.com/wjFi6RcSSy — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday stated that Uzbekistan has initiated legal action in the cough syrup death row.

Uzbekistan has claimed that a cough syrup made by Noida based Marion Biotech killed eighteen children. “We're providing consular assistance to some linked to Indian firm there", the MEA said in an official statement.

The Indian embassy has contacted the Uzbekistan authorities, news agency PTI has reported. The embassy has sought details of the probe in Uzbekistan allegedly due to made-in- India cough syrup.

Earlier, drug regulatory body CDSCO has initiated a probe in connection with the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan allegedly linked to a cough syrup made by an Indian firm, with Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya saying further action would be taken based on the inspection of the pharma company.

According to the Uzbek ministry, the chemical ethylene glycol was found in a batch of Dok-1 Max syrup during laboratory tests.

Marion Biotech is a licensed manufacturer and holds license for manufacturing of 'Dok-1 Max' syrup and tablet for export purpose granted by drug controller, Uttar Pradesh, the health ministry said in a statement.

Marion Biotech is the second local drugmaker to face a probe by regulators since October, when the World Health Organization linked another firm's medicines to a spate of child deaths in Africa.

The incident comes days after Gambia alleged that 70 children died because of cough syrups manufactured by Haryana-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals following which the unit was shut for violation of manufacturing standards.

(With ANI inputs)