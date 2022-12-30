Indian maker of cough syrup linked to Uzbek deaths, halts all production2 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2022, 01:18 PM IST
Uzbekistan has claimed that a cough syrup made by Noida based Marion Biotech killed eighteen children.
Uzbekistan has claimed that a cough syrup made by Noida based Marion Biotech killed eighteen children.
The production of all medicines of India maker of a cough syrup that was linked to the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan, has been halted, said Marion Biotech Pharma Company legal head Hasan Harris on Friday.