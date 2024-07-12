Indian man arrested in Canada for ’groping’ at least 12 people, including minors

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said they received information that a man had been walking around the premises, and was groping people. “There were at least twelve victims, some of whom were under the age of 16,” police said.

Livemint
First Published12 Jul 2024, 03:39 PM IST
The incident happened around 2 pm on July 7.
The incident happened around 2 pm on July 7. (AP)

A 25-year-old man from India was arrested for "groping people" in Canada's Moncton, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. Police said, "There were at least twelve victims, some of whom were under the age of 16."

The incident happened around 2 pm on July 7. The police said in a press release that "members of the Codiac Regional RCMP responded to a report of sexual interference and sexual assault at a public water park on Mountain Road in Moncton".

"When police arrived at the scene, they learned that a man had been walking around the premises, and was groping people. There were at least twelve victims, some of whom were under the age of 16." police said on July 8.

Also Read | POCSO case: Chargesheet says Yediyurappa gave money to girl, her mother

Following the complaint, police found the accused who was still on the premises and arrested him.

However, the accused was later released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Moncton Provincial Court on October 24, police said.

"This is still an active investigation, and we are working diligently to understand if there were other victims," said Sgt. Sylvette Hebert with the Codiac Regional RCMP.

Also Read | 8-year-old molested, killed and thrown into canal by school seniors in Andhra

“We are asking parents to speak to their children if they attended this location on July 7. We also want people to know that a sexual assault complaint can be made at any time. If you are a victim of sexual misconduct, please contact us. You will be listened to, and you will be believed,” police added.

The police also asked people to come forward in case they know anything related to the case. "If you are a victim, or have any information related to these incidents or similar ones, please contact your local police. If you have information that may assist the investigation and would like to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by downloading the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca," the press release read.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:12 Jul 2024, 03:39 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaIndian man arrested in Canada for ’groping’ at least 12 people, including minors

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

166.90
03:58 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-7.6 (-4.36%)

Tata Steel

168.70
03:58 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-0.3 (-0.18%)

Bharat Electronics

333.30
03:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-2.25 (-0.67%)

Wipro

560.05
03:56 PM | 12 JUL 2024
25.7 (4.81%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

KPIT Technologies

1,864.00
03:57 PM | 12 JUL 2024
154.25 (9.02%)

Inox Wind

171.90
03:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
13.85 (8.76%)

Zensar Technologies

768.20
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
50.45 (7.03%)

Coforge

5,950.05
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
386.65 (6.95%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,087.00382.00
    Chennai
    73,942.00-780.00
    Delhi
    74,014.00309.00
    Kolkata
    74,377.00-345.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue