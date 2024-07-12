Indian man arrested in Canada for ’groping’ at least 12 people, including minors

A 25-year-old man from India was arrested for "groping people" in Canada's Moncton, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. Police said, "There were at least twelve victims, some of whom were under the age of 16."

The incident happened around 2 pm on July 7. The police said in a press release that "members of the Codiac Regional RCMP responded to a report of sexual interference and sexual assault at a public water park on Mountain Road in Moncton".

"When police arrived at the scene, they learned that a man had been walking around the premises, and was groping people. There were at least twelve victims, some of whom were under the age of 16." police said on July 8.

Following the complaint, police found the accused who was still on the premises and arrested him.

However, the accused was later released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Moncton Provincial Court on October 24, police said.

"This is still an active investigation, and we are working diligently to understand if there were other victims," said Sgt. Sylvette Hebert with the Codiac Regional RCMP.

“We are asking parents to speak to their children if they attended this location on July 7. We also want people to know that a sexual assault complaint can be made at any time. If you are a victim of sexual misconduct, please contact us. You will be listened to, and you will be believed,” police added.