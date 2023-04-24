Indian man urinates on fellow passenger in New York-Delhi American Airlines flight; held2 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 08:25 PM IST
- The incident took place on board American Airlines flight AA 292 and the alleged 'unruly' passenger was apprehended by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)
The Directorate of Civil Aviation on Monday informed that a passenger of American Airlines who was arriving to national capital Delhi from New York, allegedly in an inebriated state urinated on a fellow passenger.
