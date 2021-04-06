Indian market sees 2.74 lakh cr worth FPI inflows during FY21

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Finance Ministry on Tuesday said India witnessed strong Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) inflows into the equity markets to the tune of ₹2,74,034 crore during 2020-21. This reflects steadfast confidence of foreign investors in the fundamentals of the Indian economy, the Ministry said in a tweet.

These include simplification and rationalisation of the FPI regulatory regime, operationalisation of the online Common Application Form (CAF) for the purpose of registration with SEBI, allotment of PAN and opening of bank and Demat accounts etc, it said.

April and September were the two months that witnessed outflows of ₹6,884 crore and ₹7,783 crore respectively during the financial year 2020-21.

The increase in aggregate FPI investment limit in Indian companies from 24% to the sectoral cap has been a catalyst for the increase in weightage of Indian securities in major equity indices, thus mobilising massive equity inflows, both passive and active, into Indian capital markets, it added.

The statement further said the growth forecast for India in 2021-22, have been pegged above 10 per cent by the World Bank, IMF and several global research organisations underscoring that India will continue to remain an attractive investment destination in the near future.

