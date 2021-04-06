Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Indian market sees 2.74 lakh cr worth FPI inflows during FY21

Indian market sees 2.74 lakh cr worth FPI inflows during FY21

Premium
FPIs had invested Rs7,300 crore during July and August. Photo: iStock
1 min read . 12:47 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The robust FPI flows came on the back of faster than expected economic recovery supported by multiple tranches of innovatively designed stimulus packages, FinMin said.

The Finance Ministry on Tuesday said India witnessed strong Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) inflows into the equity markets to the tune of 2,74,034 crore during 2020-21. This reflects steadfast confidence of foreign investors in the fundamentals of the Indian economy, the Ministry said in a tweet.

The Finance Ministry on Tuesday said India witnessed strong Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) inflows into the equity markets to the tune of 2,74,034 crore during 2020-21. This reflects steadfast confidence of foreign investors in the fundamentals of the Indian economy, the Ministry said in a tweet.

"The robust FPI flows came on the back of faster than expected economic recovery supported by multiple tranches of innovatively designed stimulus packages. The government and regulators had also undertaken major policy initiatives directed at improving ease of access and investment climate for FPIs in the recent past," it said.

TRENDING STORIES See All

"The robust FPI flows came on the back of faster than expected economic recovery supported by multiple tranches of innovatively designed stimulus packages. The government and regulators had also undertaken major policy initiatives directed at improving ease of access and investment climate for FPIs in the recent past," it said.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

These include simplification and rationalisation of the FPI regulatory regime, operationalisation of the online Common Application Form (CAF) for the purpose of registration with SEBI, allotment of PAN and opening of bank and Demat accounts etc, it said.

April and September were the two months that witnessed outflows of 6,884 crore and 7,783 crore respectively during the financial year 2020-21.

The increase in aggregate FPI investment limit in Indian companies from 24% to the sectoral cap has been a catalyst for the increase in weightage of Indian securities in major equity indices, thus mobilising massive equity inflows, both passive and active, into Indian capital markets, it added.

The statement further said the growth forecast for India in 2021-22, have been pegged above 10 per cent by the World Bank, IMF and several global research organisations underscoring that India will continue to remain an attractive investment destination in the near future.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.