The Indian mother of two children who traveled to a remote village in Pakistan -- Anju -- has now converted to Islam, renamed self as Fatima, and married her Facebook friend, reported news agency PTI on 25 July.

As per details, Anju (34), was staying at her 29-year-old Pakistani friend Nasrullah's home in the Upper Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where they became friends on Facebook in 2019.

Amid tight security, both Fatima and Nasrullah tied the knot in a local court of a district and sessions judge.

"Nasrullah and Anju's marriage was solemnised today and a proper nikkah was performed after she converted to Islam," a senior officer at Moharrar City Police Station in Upper Dir district Muhammad Wahab told PTI.

Both appeared in the court in Upper Dir in the presence of family members of Nasrullah, police personnel, and lawyers said the police.

Confirming the nikkah, Malakand Division Deputy Inspector General Nasir Mehmood Satti said that Indian woman Anju has been named Fatima after her conversion to Islam.

He added that the Indian woman has been shifted to home from the court under police security, Geo News reported.

As per the statement, they have signed the nikkah on their own will and Fatima told the court that she has willingly come to Pakistan and is very happy.

Earlier on Monday, Fatima and Nasrullah went on a sightseeing trip amid tight security. They visited the Lawari tunnel connecting Dir Upper District with Chitral District, police officials said.