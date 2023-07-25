Married Indian woman Anju travels to Pakistan, weds Facebook friend after converting to Islam2 min read 25 Jul 2023, 06:18 PM IST
- Amid tight security, both Fatima (Anju) and Nasrullah tied the knot in a local court of a district and sessions judge.
The Indian mother of two children who traveled to a remote village in Pakistan -- Anju -- has now converted to Islam, renamed self as Fatima, and married her Facebook friend, reported news agency PTI on 25 July.
As per details, Anju (34), was staying at her 29-year-old Pakistani friend Nasrullah's home in the Upper Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where they became friends on Facebook in 2019.
Amid tight security, both Fatima and Nasrullah tied the knot in a local court of a district and sessions judge.
"Nasrullah and Anju's marriage was solemnised today and a proper nikkah was performed after she converted to Islam," a senior officer at Moharrar City Police Station in Upper Dir district Muhammad Wahab told PTI.
Both appeared in the court in Upper Dir in the presence of family members of Nasrullah, police personnel, and lawyers said the police.
Confirming the nikkah, Malakand Division Deputy Inspector General Nasir Mehmood Satti said that Indian woman Anju has been named Fatima after her conversion to Islam.
He added that the Indian woman has been shifted to home from the court under police security, Geo News reported.
As per the statement, they have signed the nikkah on their own will and Fatima told the court that she has willingly come to Pakistan and is very happy.
Earlier on Monday, Fatima and Nasrullah went on a sightseeing trip amid tight security. They visited the Lawari tunnel connecting Dir Upper District with Chitral District, police officials said.
In the pictures of their visit to the picturesque tourist spots, Anju and Nasrullah were seen sitting in a lush green garden and holding hands.
Born in Kailor village in Uttar Pradesh and lived in the Alwar district of Rajasthan, Anju shared a short video before her marriage in which she says she "feels safe" in Pakistan, Geo News reported on Tuesday.
"I want to give this message to all that I have come here legally and with planning as it was not about two days that I came here all of a sudden, and I am safe here," she said in the video.
Anju is married to Arvind in Rajasthan and they both have a 15-year-old daughter and a six-year-old son. Anju traveled to Pakistan legally from India via the Wagah-Attari border.
According to an official document of the Ministry of Interior sent to Pakistan’s High Commission in New Delhi, the chancery was informed that it had been decided to grant a 30-day visa to Anju, valid for Upper Dir only.
With agency inputs.
