Netflix’s hit reality show, Indian Matchmaking, is back for a third season and this time it’s moving beyond the confines of India and America to include London. The show follows the efforts of Sima Taparia, known affectionately as “Sima Aunty", as she sets out to match South Asian singles looking for love.

With a global reach, Sima will be travelling to London, New Delhi, Miami and New York, among other cities, in search of eligible bachelors and bachelorettes.

Netflix has promised that this season will bring Sima’s full force to bear on finding the perfect match for her clients, with “no compromises" allowed. The trailer has already generated plenty of buzz on social media, with fans praising Sima’s wit and humour, while critics have called out the show for perpetuating outdated ideas about relationships and gender roles.

While Sima is beloved by many fans for her one-liners and quips, some have been critical of her approach to matchmaking, which has been described as “old-fashioned" and “regressive". The show’s previous seasons have not seen much success in terms of creating lasting relationships, with some viewers suggesting that Sima’s insistence on tradition and conformity may be holding her clients back from finding true happiness.

Despite the mixed reception to the show, it has clearly struck a chord with viewers, who have flocked to social media to share their thoughts on Sima and her clients. The show has been praised for its portrayal of the South Asian diaspora and its exploration of the complexities of matchmaking in the modern age.

“Sima aunty is back! And this time, there will be no compromises," Netflix earlier announced. And, there have been memes all over the social media for the leading lady of the Netflix reality show.

Sima aunty always going to come back as the hero in this show. pic.twitter.com/Q72bvqxu3v — Nirdiganta (@SevenDeviled) April 21, 2023

“Love Sima Aunty! When she said the girl should open a salon since she likes to be surrounded by hair," said one Twitter user. “Guys if you don't have a blue tick, you're not gonna get matches from Sima aunty. Sorry," said another.

The best part of the Netflix shows is that Sima aunty “has like a 0% success rate with the couples on the show", comes from another user. “As Always Sima aunty is hilarious but sometimes she is a little bit rude. But i think she is right this person was intersting for her (sic)," wrote another user.

Sima Aunty is known for her hilarious one-liners. In one of the scenes, while reiterating her somewhat tired ethos about compromising in a relationship, she says, “She doesn’t have to marry a poet. She can always read a book."

Not everyone is impressed with the Netflix show. As OTTplay, Indian Matchmaking Season 3 is an “underwhelming cringe-binge fest that has nothing new to offer".

As per Entertainment Times, the focus is “more on idolising Seema Aunty rather than building any meaningful dialogue around the art of matchmaking".

“Sima’s double standards and old-fashioned approach has resulted in zero weddings and, at this point, minimal entertainment," says The Juggernaut.

