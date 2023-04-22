Indian Matchmaking Season 3: Sima Aunty is back on Netflix; check how people are reacting3 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2023, 10:40 AM IST
Indian Matchmaking Season 3 is streaming on Netflix.
Netflix’s hit reality show, Indian Matchmaking, is back for a third season and this time it’s moving beyond the confines of India and America to include London. The show follows the efforts of Sima Taparia, known affectionately as “Sima Aunty", as she sets out to match South Asian singles looking for love.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×